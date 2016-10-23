Caralee Nowak presented the Pinnacle Scholarship to Shania Rieger; Jon Ness presented the Ness Seal Coat Service Scholarship to Michelle Bauer; Ben and Cheyenne Stowe provided the NLfx Professional Scholarship for Kaycee Clark; Trisha Keuchmeister presented the MDU/ Knife River scholarship to Kimberley Hadrava and Michael Wolfe; Brian and Tina Larson presented the Amity Graphics Scholarship to Mark Sina and Brian Bissonette presented the Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship to Joseph Weeks.