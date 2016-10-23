Search
    Oak Hills Christian College students receive scholarships from local businesses

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:45 a.m.
    Pictured from left to right are Caralee Nowak, Shania Rieger, Michelle Bauer, Kaycee Clark, Kimberley Hadrava and Brian and Tina Larson. (Submitted)

    BEMIDJI—On Oct. 3, Oak Hills Christian College students formally accepted scholarships for the 2016-2017 academic year. Among those presentations, seven students received scholarships from six local businesses.

    Caralee Nowak presented the Pinnacle Scholarship to Shania Rieger; Jon Ness presented the Ness Seal Coat Service Scholarship to Michelle Bauer; Ben and Cheyenne Stowe provided the NLfx Professional Scholarship for Kaycee Clark; Trisha Keuchmeister presented the MDU/ Knife River scholarship to Kimberley Hadrava and Michael Wolfe; Brian and Tina Larson presented the Amity Graphics Scholarship to Mark Sina and Brian Bissonette presented the Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship to Joseph Weeks.

