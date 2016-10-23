Local students attend language immersion program

Sierra Charwood attended a one-week session at Lac du Bois, the French Language Village. Charwood is the daughter of Ashley and Stephen Charwood of Bemidji. She is a ninth grader at Bemidji Middle School. Charwood also received a scholarship from Minnesota Office of Higher Education to attend the program.

Will and Charles Billingsley attended a one-week session at Waldsee, the German Language Village. The Billingsleys are the sons of Christina Billingsley of Bemidji and are fifth and third graders. The Billingsleys both received scholarships from the Raer Fund to attend the program.

Maria Helgeson attended a two-week session at El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village. Helgeson is the daughter of Sonia and Randy Hedgeson of Bemidji and is a junior at Bemidji High School.

Rocky Vigilanti has attended a one-week session at Lago del Bosco, the Italian Language Village. Vigilanti is the son of Melanie Cleveland and Lui Vigilanti of Bemidji and is a third grader at Blackduck Elementary.

Sadie Stroeing attended a one-week session at Lesnoe Ozero, the Russian Language Village. Stroeing is the daughter of Jeremy and Donna Stroeing of Blackduck. She attends Blackduck Elementary.

Isaak McDonald attended a two-week session at El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village. McDonald is the son of Naomi and Kelly McDonald of Bemidji and is a seventh-grader at Bemidji Middle School.

By attending the Language Villages, the students experienced a simulated experience living in different language cultures. They were issued passports, exchanged currency and adopted a new names. They were immersed in their language and culture through language lessons, authentic foods, activities, re-enactments of historic events, songs, dances, crafts, games and everyday conversations. By interacting with staff and participants from all over the world, they also learned about the many opportunities available to those who speak more than one language.