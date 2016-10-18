More Minnesota college students skipping remedial courses

Last year, 12 percent of the system’s new students were enrolled in remedial courses, which cost money but do not come with college credit. Four years earlier, that figure was 18 percent.

That decrease is saving students $15.6 million on tuition and fees this year, officials said.

“It’s a phenomenal result,” Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Chancellor Steven Rosenstone told trustees Tuesday. “This is a very significant change in a very short period of time.”

Ron Anderson, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said several factors are at play:

-Colleges and universities are using other factors besides Accuplacer scores to decide whether a student is college ready.

-The colleges are working more closely with school districts to align curriculum and assessments.

-And the system is working with other state agencies and community groups to prepare adult learners for college.

At the same time, Minnesota State’s 30 colleges and seven universities are getting more of their under-prepared students to complete the remedial courses and keep working toward a degree, officials said.

Pakou Yang, system director of the Minnesota P-20 Education Partnership and college readiness, said students can now transfer developmental coursework from one college to another. And the system is asking schools to enable students to complete developmental courses and their initial credit-bearing math, reading and writing classes in a single academic year.