STUDENTS IN THE NEWS: Three BSU students earn awards

Students involved in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology research from Minnesota, North Dakota and the region gathered for workshops, oral presentations and poster presentations at the two-day conference, officials said in a release.

Two BSU students presented posters recapping their research. Senior chemistry major Caitlin Zeller from Champlin, Minn., presented "Self-Assembled Fluorescent Sensors for Molecular Oxygen," while Bemidji native and senior biology major Tami Jo Olson presented "Determination of the Transfection Efficiecy of WM-115 Melanoma Tumor Cells."

Amanda Kooiker, a sophomore biology major from Pipestone, Minn., revisited her work from the Cancer Research Team at BSU overseen by Dr. Mark Wallert, associate professor of biology. Her presentation focused on NHE1, a protein found within cell membranes that is able to contribute to the movement and growth of new cancerous tumors.

The BSU trio were among 13 students and four faculty members from BSU's biology and chemistry departments to attend the conference.