BSU grad inducted into Centennial Hall of Fame

Bemidji State graduate Duane Carlson has been inducted into the Centennial Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service for his years as both a teacher and a coach from 1969 to 2007. The Centennial Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award honors those individuals who have a longstanding history of service to the district, which serves the towns of Blaine, Centerville, Circle Pines, Lexington and Lino Lakes. After graduating from BSU in 1969, Carlson began a 38-year career teaching math at Centennial. Starting in the junior high school where he taught for seven years, he was recruited to teach at the high school level where he taught and additional 31 years. Even though he has retired from teaching, you can still find him in the classroom today as a substitute teacher for the District.