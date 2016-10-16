BSU seniors present at Minnesota Sociology Conference

The conference, which took place Sept. 29-30 on the campus of St. Cloud State University, featured a mixture of panels, oral presentations, workshops and poster presentations with a keynote presentation by Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.The conference provided senior undergraduate students who wish to continue their studies in graduate school with an opportunity to gain experience presenting research and applied coursework. Morgan and Bentley were the only undergraduates presenting at the conference.