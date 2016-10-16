BSU seniors present at Minnesota Sociology Conference
A pair of BSU seniors presented their work at the Sociologists of Minnesota annual conference in September.
Philadelphia native and sociology major Kenneth Bentley presented his senior capstone work, "A Sociological Exploration of Cultural Appropriation of Hip Hop Culture." Jordan Morgan, a double major in sociology and environmental studies from St. Peter, Minn., revisited his unique 2016 spring break experience in Louisiana in "Sustaining Ecosystem Services through Coastal Restoration Initiatives."
The conference, which took place Sept. 29-30 on the campus of St. Cloud State University, featured a mixture of panels, oral presentations, workshops and poster presentations with a keynote presentation by Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.The conference provided senior undergraduate students who wish to continue their studies in graduate school with an opportunity to gain experience presenting research and applied coursework. Morgan and Bentley were the only undergraduates presenting at the conference.