VIDEO: Crunch time!: Bemidji schools take part in apple-biting event
BEMIDJI -- More than 450 students from Northern Elementary School hold their apples high after they all took a bite at the same time on Thursday afternoon.
The school was one of several in the Bemidji School District that participated in the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch with 100 other Minnesota schools in a six-state effort to have a million simultaneous bites into apples. The program celebrates healthy eating and local growers for the Farm to School program.