Businesses honored for using kindergarten-readiness best practices
A select group of local pre-kindergarten early education programs recently were recognized as programs that have earned Parent Aware Ratings, which are used to let parents know that they are using kindergarten readiness best practices to help local children.
The local businesses who are being honored include:
• Marilyn Geller and Angie Anderson, 205 Gould Ave NE Bemidji, MN 56601, mgeller61@yahoo.com.
• Linda Caron, 126 Pine Crest Ct NW Bemidji, MN 56601, carons1955@gmail.com.
• Cashina Bitker, 10480 Division St Bemidji, MN 56601, bitker25@gmail.com
• Heather Bjorgaard, 1873 Buchanen Ave SW Bemidji, MN 56601, hmrypkema@yahoo.com
• First Lutheran Church Preschool, Emily Erickson, 900 Bemidji Ave N Bemidji, MN 56601,hazeljack3@gmail.com.
• Jean Myrum, 1014 Second St. SE Bemidji, MN 56601, smith1jandk@yahoo.com.
• Chastyn Christenson, 41186 Waldo Road NE Kelliher, MN 56650, chastynnicole@gmail.com.
• New Beginnings Child Care, Ruby Gurneau, 15525 Mendota Ave Redby, MN 56670, rgurneau@redlakenation.org.
These providers all volunteered to adopt kindergarten-readiness best practices, and verify that by obtaining a Parent Aware Rating.