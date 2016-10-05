BEMIDJI—Bemidji State University reported Wednesday that its combined graduate and undergraduate enrollment is two percent higher than last year, the third year in a row the school's student population has grown.

Enrollment on the 30th day of class was 5,120 graduate and undergraduate students—107 more than last year, according to a statement. University staff said the school's retention rate - the percentage of freshmen who return for their sophomore year - was 71.7 percent, and that the school has made "significant gains in ethnic diversity" and set a record for online enrollment.

The latest enrollment figure is smaller than a 10-year high water mark set in 2010, when the university reported 5,365 enrolled students.

University spokesperson Andy Bartlett said the enrollment drops coincide with budget cuts that eliminated some programs and reduced others. The university eliminated its art history, environmental landscaping and massage therapy programs, as well as a fourth program that was not yet identified when the cuts were announced January 2011. University staff could not produce a full list of eliminated or reduced programs before this article's print deadline.

Bartlett added that the university's enrollment numbers can also be impacted by "shifting demographics in the region" and nearby high school graduation rates, among other factors.

The number of non-white students at the university has reportedly grown alongside its overall attendance numbers. Data supplied by the district indicates that 413 students enrolled there this year identified themselves as American Indian; Native Hawaiian; Asian; Black or African American; or Hispanic or Latino. 4,099 students identified themselves as Caucasian, 115 were categorized as "Foreign National," 164 as "2 or more," and 329 as "Unknown." The numbers in each of those categories add up to the 5,120 enrollment figure for this year.

2,063 BSU students are enrolled in online classes, university staff reported. That number is a university record, and is 41 students higher than last year's mark. About five percent fewer students take traditional classroom courses.