BEMIDJI—Minnesota Department of Education staff will host a meeting Thursday to discuss state-level implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act, federal education legislation that replaces the Bush-era No Child Left Behind act.

The meeting is designed to educate the general public about the new legislation and to collect input on the state's implementation of it. All states are required to submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education for the 2017-18 school year, and the meeting at Bemidji High School is one of several to be held throughout Minnesota.

"ESSA allows states to make more choices about how schools are identified for improvement and the efforts in those schools to improve student outcomes," according to a FAQ about the new legislation on the state education department's website. "Although funding levels either stay the same or in some cases are reduced, ESSA broadens how some federal funding can be used in schools and districts. ESSA emphasizes the use of data and required data to be collected in several new areas, including school climate and preschool participation, and requires that some data be reported for more student groups than NCLB did."

The state got a "flexibility waiver" from the federal education department in 2012 that let it shift away from No Child Left Behind, which dictated that chronically underperforming schools should be closed or implement one of three improvement strategies.

Under the waiver, the state uses "multiple measurement ratings" and "focus ratings" to gauge school districts' general academic progress or, for instance, the breadth of their achievement gaps. Schools' or school district's "MMR" scores are often the basis for statewide recognition if they are favorable or state aid if they are unfavorable. The state education department characterized the shift to MMR scores as "moving away from a punitive system."

The new legislation requires states to adopt a "fifth indicator" of school success, but does not specify what that measure should be - hence the "more choices" states can make about identifying schools in need of improvement. Minnesota's MMR and FR scores already take Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores, growth on those scores, high school graduation rates, and achievement gap reduction into consideration.

Department spokesperson Josh Collins said the new indicator could be student access to rigorous or college-level courses, student-to-counselor ratios, or more nebulous ideas like school climate. The regional meetings, then, are a way to see what parents and other members of the public think could be a good indicator along with more general questions like "what makes a well-rounded education?"

The new legislation also gives states more leeway to spend federal money, and merges "accountability systems" for English language development and English learners.

The Bemidji meeting is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.