Lara Hicks and Nick Peterson represented the Senior Homecoming Court during the homecoming coronation ceremony held Tuesday morning at Bemidji High School. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Nicole Jensen and Nick Harrom represented the Senior Homecoming Court during the homecoming coronation ceremony held Tuesday morning at Bemidji High School. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Abby Clausen and Caleb Klinke represented the Senior Homecoming Court during the homecoming coronation ceremony held Tuesday morning at Bemidji High School. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Madisen White and Seth Dreyer were named the Bemidji High School 2016 Homecoming King and Queen during the coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at the school. The senior Homecoming Court included Abby Clausen, Caleb Klinke, Nicole Jensen, Nick Harrom, Lara Hicks and Nick Peterson.

BEMIDJI -- As the Bemidji High School gym speakers blared “We Are The Champions,” seniors Madisen White and Seth Dreyer were crowned homecoming queen and king, respectively.

The coronation is one of the first events at the school’s week-long annual homecoming celebration, which will feature an outdoor bonfire and barbecue instead of a more traditional dance.

Barry Cervenka, a career resource advisor at the high school who helped organize the slate of homecoming events, said the bonfire is designed to be a new and exciting alternative to the dance, which has had dwindling attendance for the past several years.

Beyond that, mainstays like a Wednesday “power volleyball” game and Friday football game will remain on the schedule.

The week’s events are sponsored by the school’s student council. Here is a complete schedule:

Today: Power volleyball scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Bemidji High School main gym. Teams are asked to register in advance at the school’s career center. Each player must obtain a waiver. There is a $25 entry fee per team. The day’s theme is “Hawaiian day.”

Thursday: The day’s theme is “Twin day” - students are encouraged to dress similarly to another student or a group of friends.

Friday: A pep fest is scheduled for 9:46 a.m. in the Bemidji High School main gym. The homecoming football game against Roccori is scheduled at 7 p.m. A homecoming bonfire and barbecue with music and lawn games is scheduled 9 p.m. to midnight at the school. The bonfire costs $5 to enter, but that cost includes entry and provided food. The day’s theme is “Spirit day,” where students and staff are encouraged to wear blue and white.