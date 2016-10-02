BSU Honors Council Lecture Series begins

BEMIDJI -- Managing a secure information technology infrastructure to protect privacy and safety while at the same time respecting the principles of academic freedom provide unique challenges for institutions of higher learning. Marty J. Wolf, professor of mathematics and computer science at BSU , will explore these challenges Wednesday to launch BSU’s fall Honors Council Lecture Series.

Wolf’s lecture, “Academic Freedom v. Information and Communication Technologies: Challenges for Faculty and Tech Policies,” begins at 7 p.m. in Hagg-Sauer Hall, Room 112 on the BSU campus. Honors Council lectures are free and open to all.

In a release, Wolf notes that while corporations of all sizes struggle to secure their networks from threats, that job is complicated at universities when considering the concept of faculty academic freedom. Policies meant to ensure the integrity of computing systems, Wolf says, may have the result of placing limits on the software or systems faculty can use to teach their students.

Wolf is one of an inaugural group of three University Scholars recognized by the BSU president who will present Honors Council Lectures this year. University Scholars honors are bestowed by the university president on faculty members who have demonstrated outstanding teaching, service or scholarship over three successive years, as judged by the faculty member’s department and immediate supervisor. The other University Scholars recognized are Joann Fredrickson, professor of business and John Gonzalez, professor of psychology. Fredrickson and Gonzalez will deliver their Honors Council lectures in spring.