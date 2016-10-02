No application fees at BSU/NTC for October

BEMIDJI -- As part of Minnesota’s celebration of College Knowledge Month, BSU and Northwest Technical College will join other Minnesota State colleges and universities and waive their application fees during the month of October.

College Knowledge Month is a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior, especially underrepresented students, with the opportunity to apply to college.

During College Knowledge Month, high schools and postsecondary institutions work together to engage, inform and support students as they enter into the college application process, officials said in a release.

The culmination of College Knowledge Month is a period in which colleges and universities across the state waive application fees. This year, many Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for the week of October 24-31. In addition, some colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for the entire month of October, while others never charge an application fee.