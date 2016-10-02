Optivation offers a new online Home Health Aide course

BEMIDJI -- A new online course from Optivation, a joint venture of BSU and Northwest Technical College, will introduce students to principles of home health care.

The Home Health Aide course, approved by the Minnesota Department for Health, covers a variety of topics such as care of special needs populations, including mentally challenged or mentally ill, chemically dependent or developmentally disabled persons; caring for children; homemaking skills; food and meal management, nutrition and time management; and hospice care.

The 15-hour online course runs Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, the schools said in a release.

Total cost for the course is $285, which includes a $195 registration fee for the course and $90 for a post-course certification exam. The instructor will provide more information about the testing fee during the course. Registration is available online through Optivation at optivation.org.

The course requires students be registered on the Minnesota Department of Health Nursing Assistant Registry at the time of the course, and students must have completed a Minnesota Approved Training Program for Nurse Aide Training, the release said.

For more information, email optivation@bemidjistate.edu.