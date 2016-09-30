Bemidji schools aim for 3 percent bump in test scores

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Area Schools leaders are aiming for 3 percent bumps in math and reading test scores this year, among other goals formalized in the school district's "aims, goals, and measures" for the 2016-17 school year.

The School Board approved the district's goals Wednesday morning, and they focus on improving reading and math scores district-wide, particularly for students who are American Indian, enrolled in special education or who receive free or reduced-price lunch, a common way that school districts identify students from low-income families.

"Three percent is challenging us to do better," said Superintendent Jim Hess, who described the mark as a "stretch goal." Hess said there is no goal for science scores because students have been performing well on those assessments.

Other goals approved by the board include bumping the four-year graduation rate to 90 percent, enrolling more students in preschool programs, reducing the number of fights and assaults by 10 percent, and getting districtwide attendance rates up to 95 percent while reducing the number of students with 20 or more unexcused absences by 10 percent.

"You can't teach kids if they're not in class," Hess said.

School Board members can use the district's progress to evaluate Hess' performance as superintendent.

Hess himself said the district can also use the goals to evaluate ways in which it can improve or better distribute its resources. This year's goals were set after several discussions between district staff and board members and a "data retreat" held in August that studied a binder filled with test score breakdowns.

The school district's measuring stick for test scores is students' performance on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, which gauge students to be "proficient" or "not proficient" in math, reading, or science. The tests of academic skills are alternate assessments for students with "the most significant cognitive disabilities," according to the education department's website. The comprehensive assessments are generally administered in the spring, and students can learn their scores almost immediately after taking the test.

Bemidji Area Schools only uses assessment and academic skills scores from students enrolled there on Oct. 1 because that data set is what Minnesota Department of Education uses to measure school districts' yearly progress.

"That's what we're held accountable to, so that's what we want to use," said Kathy Palm, the district's director of curriculum and administrative services. That practice is apparently the reason that the 2015-16 scores reported on the district's goals for this year are generally a few percentage points higher than those reported on the education department's website—rc.education.state.mn.us— which only reports scores from one assessment or the other. The department releases statewide student results every fall.