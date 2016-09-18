Boen earns scholarship for biodiesel essay

The scholarship, open to all high school seniors in Minnesota, is sponsored by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and administered by the American Lung Association in Minnesota. His winning essay was selected from nearly 100 applications statewide. Boen, a recent graduate of Bemidji High School, played second baseman for the Lumberjacks baseball team.

“As a young man soon moving on to further my education in college I want to learn about and encourage the use of materials that will reduce the negative impacts on our environment,” Boen wrote in his essay. “I want to support the use of things like biodiesel that will prolong the beautiful environment we have.”

Boen will receive a $500 scholarship for his essay. He will use his scholarship at the College of St. Scholastica, where he plans to study biology.