Northwest Tire donates nearly $11,000 to Bemidji and N.D. schools
Northwest Tire, headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., announced it will be donating close to $11,000 to 93 schools throughout North Dakota and in Bemidji. The money was raised through an August “Back To School” tire sales campaign called “Smart Start.” For every set of tires sold, $25 was set aside to be donated to the customer’s school of choice.
When the sales and schools were tabulated at the end of the campaign, a total of $10,775 was raised for 93 public and private schools in Bemidji along with Bowman, Dickinson, Bismarck, Minot, Jamestown, Grand Forks in North Dakota.