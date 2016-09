Relay Recess set for Friday at J.W. Smith

BEMIDJI -- This week, J.W. Smith Elementary School and Central Elementary School will celebrate people who are fighting cancer, cancer survivors and those who lost the battle to cancer. The week includes prevention lessons, dress up days and fundraising. The schools are inviting cancer survivors to join for the “survivor lap” at 12:40 p.m. Fridayat the J.W. Smith outdoor track, 1712 America Ave. NW.