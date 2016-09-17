TrekNorth Scholastic Book Fair set Oct. 26- Nov. 8

BEMIDJI -- TrekNorth Jr. and Sr. High School will be hosting a Scholastic Book Fair from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8.

The fair will be themed for middle-school and older students, starting with young adult range books. Scholastic Book Fairs are designed to make affordable books available to schools, students, communities and purchases at the fair will be benefiting TrekNorth's growing book collection, the school said in a release.

The general public is welcome to attend the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31- Nov. 2 at TrekNorth, 2400 Pine Ridge Ave. NW. The sale will be available online through the book portal, which is available from the TrekNorth homepage, www.treknorth.org.