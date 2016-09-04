BSU professors receive tenure, promotions
BEMIDJI — Ten BSU professors have received tenure, and a total of 16 faculty promotions have been announced for the 2016-17 academic year. Of the promotions, eight are to full professor.
The following received tenure:
● Mahmoud Al-Odeh, associate professor of technology, art and design
● Porter Coggins, associate professor of professional education
● Keith Gora, associate professor of psychology
● Andrew Graham, assistant professor of technology, art and design
● Andrew Hafs, associate professor of biology
● Brian Hiller, associate professor of biology
● Donna Pawlowski, professor of speech communication and English
● Susan Rickers, associate professor of social work
● Janine Wahl, associate professor of professional education
● Young Seob Son, associate professor of business administration
The following were promoted from Assistant to Associate Professor:
The following were promoted from Associate Professor to Professor:
● Tim Brockman, Department of Technology, Art & Design
● Angela Fournier, Department of Psychology
● John Gonzalez, Department of Psychology
● Michael Hamann, Department of Biology
● Janice Haworth, Department of Music
● Donna Pawlowski, Department of English
● Valerie Wallingford, Department of Business Administration
● James White, Department of Human Performance, Sport & Health