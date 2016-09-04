Search
    BSU professors receive tenure, promotions

    Posted Today at 12:35 a.m.

    BEMIDJI — Ten BSU professors have received tenure, and a total of 16 faculty promotions have been announced for the 2016-17 academic year. Of the promotions, eight are to full professor.

    The following received tenure:

    ● Mahmoud Al-Odeh, associate professor of technology, art and design

    ● Porter Coggins, associate professor of professional education

    ● Keith Gora, associate professor of psychology

    ● Andrew Graham, assistant professor of technology, art and design

    ● Andrew Hafs, associate professor of biology

    ● Brian Hiller, associate professor of biology

    ● Donna Pawlowski, professor of speech communication and English

    ● Susan Rickers, associate professor of social work

    ● Janine Wahl, associate professor of professional education

    ● Young Seob Son, associate professor of business administration

    The following were promoted from Assistant to Associate Professor:

    ● Mahmoud Al-Odeh, Department of Technology, Art and Design

    ● Tim Goodwin, Department of Professional Education

    ● Keith Gora, Department of Psychology

    ● Andrew Hafs, Department of Biology

    ● Brian Hiller, Department of Biology

    ● Susan Rickers, social work program

    ● Janine Wahl, Department of Professional Education

    ● Young Seob Son, Department of Business Administration

    The following were promoted from Associate Professor to Professor:

    ● Tim Brockman, Department of Technology, Art & Design

    ● Angela Fournier, Department of Psychology

    ● John Gonzalez, Department of Psychology

    ● Michael Hamann, Department of Biology

    ● Janice Haworth, Department of Music

    ● Donna Pawlowski, Department of English

    ● Valerie Wallingford, Department of Business Administration

    ● James White, Department of Human Performance, Sport & Health

