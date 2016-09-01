Outreach at Oak Hills

Oak Hills Christian College hosted its “Student Outreach Fair” on Thursday morning. The students at Oak Hills contribute about 5,000 volunteer hours in the Bemidji area through the “Student Outreach” class, which is a pre-internship, service learning course that requires students to volunteer 30 hours each semester. Some local organizations students volunteer with include Evergreen Youth & Family Services, Churches United, Community Behavioral Health Hospital, Timber Bay Ministries, The Least of These, Covenant Church, Habitat for Humanity's Restore, Lake George Bible Chapel and Support within Reach. (Submitted photo)