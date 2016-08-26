Sheila Northbird leads a presentation Friday about research on climate change and its effects on the native species of wild ginger at Leech Lake Tribal College in Cass Lake. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Over the course of eight weeks, a group of high school and Leech Lake Tribal College students conducted research on the wild ginger root, also known as Namepin. The project was led by Sheila Northbird, an LLTC student graduate, and was funded through a partnership with the North Star STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Alliance and the University of Minnesota Research Experience for Undergraduates program.

Northbird, who is working toward a master's degree in forestry at Salish Kootenai Tribal College in Pablo, Mont., said the goal of the research was to utilize and maintain Ojibwe legends, including those about Namepin, while applying STEM practices.

"We're concerned about the decrease in the plant in this region," Northbird said during a presentation Friday on the topic at LLTC. "It's something that we use for medicinal purposes, and for food as seasonings."

Wild ginger root is mainly found in the northern United States, east of the Mississippi River. Research has found the plant is very sensitive to changes in temperature and exposure to direct sunlight. However, Northbird's team discovered another possible explanation for the decrease in the plant's population.

During the project, according to Northbird, the team discovered an invasive species of earthworm in the area. Known as the Amynthus, the earthworm has been observed within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation, and has resulted in diminishing forest floors.

"The earthworms were the big thing. We already knew that the light and temperatures can affect the plants, but the big finding were the worms," Northbird said. "They're here, so now we have to learn how to live with it. We have to do more research, we know that the population of Namepin is decreasing, but that can be because of the light exposure.

The next step, Northbird said, is learning how these interact with each other, and finding out if they can live with each other.

“We don't know that yet," Northbird said.

Friday’s presentation was one of many for the research team, as they also provided their findings to the University of Minnesota and the Indigenous Research Conference in Montana.