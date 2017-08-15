The allegations stem from three separate incidents between June and July that left 29-year-old Jeffrey A. Carr charged with one count of threat to law enforcement officers, one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, one count of felony bail jumping and two counts of aggravated battery. He's also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Carr, who is being held in Pierce County Jail on $1,050 cash bond, has an Aug. 28 hearing on several open court files.

According to a criminal complaint from June:

Prescott police were called at 1:57 a.m. June 18 to No Name Bar, where two people had been reportedly hit by a car.

Officers spoke with a witness who said he recognized the suspect as Carr — his former co-worker at a local grocery store. The witness said Carr had been kicked out of the bar and was escorted to his car by a bouncer.

Carr threatened to come back and shoot people, the witness said. He reported Carr then got into his car, drove forward and struck the bouncer. Another man later reported Carr ran over his foot as he attempted to protect the bouncer from receiving a direct hit.

The bouncer, witnessed limping, told police he didn't want to report the injury.

Carr was witnessed striking a parked vehicle before fleeing the area in the car, witnesses said.

Police found Carr at his home, where he was standing outside shirtless. Police said he was struggling with his balance and was slurring his speech; he refused to perform field sobriety testing and was arrested.

According to the charging document for the July 7 incident:

Prescott police were called to the public boat launch for a report of a man threatening to turn his dog on people. Police stopped a car containing Carr, another man and a dog in the back seat.

He denied the allegations, telling an officer he had been fishing and drinking.

Later in the day, police were called to a Prescott liquor store, where an employee reported a man she knew to be Carr had entered the store and and described plans for a "mass murder," the complaint states. He also planned to "shoot a cop in the head," according to the charging document. His complaints appeared to stem from his encounter with police earlier that day near the river, the witness reported.

Another officer found Carr driving on a county road and arrested him at gunpoint.

The next incident occurred a week later. According to that complaint:

A man came to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office to report a stolen vehicle. He said his grandson, Carr, stole the vehicle on July 14.

Deputies interviewed Carr, who was already in jail on suspicion of a different crime. He said his grandfather's report was false and that he'd simply forgotten he had given Carr permission to use the vehicle.

The deputy then asked Carr why the grandfather would have come forward with the information. Carr then said he had nothing else to say and requested a lawyer.