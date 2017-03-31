Taylor Ray Allen Luster was sentenced Thursday, March 30, in Otter Tail District Court for the Aug. 5 shooting.

Judge Sharon Benson ordered Luster to seven years of probation and jail time for a charge of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The original sentence for time to serve was 365 days, but after credit for 63 days in custody, Luster faces about 10 months in Otter Tail County Jail

The court complaint states that Luster knocked on the door of a Perham home, where the occupants refused to let him inside. In response, Luster drew a .22-caliber handgun and pointed it at the group before one of the men punched Luster in the face.

Court records say Luster shot the gun into the hallway as the three people closed the door. The shot didn't hit anyone, and no injuries were reported. A woman told authorities she narrowly missed being struck.