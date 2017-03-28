Search
Toddler, whose mother was stabbed during abduction, found safe; suspect arrested

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:32 a.m.
    Hershel Hulbert and Harlen Hulbert

    A toddler reported missing early Tuesday has been found safe after his father and another man allegedly abducted him and stabbed the boy's mother.

    In a message on its Twitter page, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 2-year-old Harlen Hulbert is safe after he was abducted at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, from a home in south Minneapolis.

    Authorities also arrested the boy's father Hershel “Herlsey” Theo Hulbert, 26, the BCA reported.

    Hershel Hulbert and another man took the boy after stabbing the boy’s mother, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

    No condition report on the woman is available and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

     
