In a message on its Twitter page, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 2-year-old Harlen Hulbert is safe after he was abducted at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, from a home in south Minneapolis.

Authorities also arrested the boy's father Hershel “Herlsey” Theo Hulbert, 26, the BCA reported.

Hershel Hulbert and another man took the boy after stabbing the boy’s mother, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

No condition report on the woman is available and the extent of her injuries are unknown.