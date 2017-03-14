The homeowner, 35-year-old Cody James Dahl, has been charged with first-degree arson after the Minnesota State Fire Marshall and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office say Dahl gathered up flammable materials in the attached garage of his home and lit them on fire around 9:40 p.m. He reportedly used a lighter and accelerant.

Dahl then purportedly left the home right after that and was pulled over by Otter Tail County Deputies.

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal said authorities haven't determined a motive for the fire.

Fire departments from Ottertail, Perham and Battle Lake responded to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

