    Minn. mayor arrested as suspect for theft, assault and gambling fraud

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:19 p.m.
    CROSBY, Minn. — Crosby Mayor Jim Hunter was booked into the Crow Wing County jail on suspicion of three felonies after his arrest Friday, March 10.

    Jail records show Hunter, 68, was booked into jail on suspicion of theft by swindle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and lawful gambling fraud crimes.

    Crosby Police Chief Kim Coughlin confirmed the arrest Friday, but could not immediately provide further details.

    Hunter is the owner of CI Auto Crosby, JH Trucking and Hunter Nelson rental properties. He is the former owner of Buy Sell Trade.

    A Deerwood police officer was guarding CI Auto Friday, and said the business was closed for the day.

