Joseph Parise, 37, of Forest Lake, died Sept. 24 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after responding to an inmate assault on another officer.

Officials released the findings Friday.

The primary cause of death was acute coronary syndrome, with a secondary cause of ischemic heart disease, the medical examiner’s office determined.

Parise had run across the prison complex to help restrain the inmate, who reportedly punched an officer in the face 15 times.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, whose office would determine if criminal charges are merited, said Friday that a thorough review of the case would begin next week.

“We plan on being very sedulous and aggressive in our approach,” Orput said.

The findings were released a day after another reported assault on corrections officers in Oak Park Heights.

On Thursday morning, two officers were transporting an inmate from the prison’s gym when the inmate attacked them about 8:45 a.m., a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections said. A second inmate became involved, and then another officer.

Two of the three officers were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. The inmates were not injured.

The inmates involved in the attack were put in restrictive housing, and the prison was placed on lockdown, according to the DOC. No other details, including the names of the injured officers, have been released.

The assaults are part of a violent period in the state prison system. Assaults against officers in Oak Park Heights were up more than 74 percent from a year earlier in the 12-month period ending in June.

Parise, who had worked for the DOC for four years, was married and had a 2-year-old daughter; his wife, Andrea, is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

A family member contacted Michael Padden, the attorney retained by the family of Joseph Gomm, about a possible wrongful-death lawsuit. Gomm is the corrections officer who was allegedly killed by an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater on July 18.

Patrick Parise, Parise’s brother, said he was not surprised by the homicide determination.

“I felt that was the case from the beginning,” Parise, who lives in Provincetown, Mass., said in a statement released by Padden. “Joe had told me many times how safety was a major concern for the (corrections officers) and caused a huge amount of stress within their team.”

Padden said the news of Thursday’s assaults was sobering.

“Something has to change,” he said. “It’s obviously not working. It’s clear that it’s broken.”

Padden said the Legislature must work to mandate “really serious sanctions” for inmates who engage in assault.

The inmate accused of fatally bludgeoning Gomm, Edward Muhammad Johnson, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder. His next court hearing is Nov. 30.