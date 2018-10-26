Crime report for Oct. 25

2:21 a.m. A deputy took a report of domestic assault by strangulation in the 13600 mile of Coyote Road NW.

Sexual Assault

9:09 a.m. A deputy took a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

DWI

2:03 a.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of 23rd St. NE for DWI.

Sexual Assault

8:52 p.m. An officer responded to a possible sexual assault in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

Child Endangerment

1 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of 28th St. NW and Irvine Ave. NW for child endangerment.

Warrants

6:43 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of 26th St. NW for a federal warrant.