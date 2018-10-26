Search
    Crime report for Oct. 25

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:56 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Domestic Assault

    2:21 a.m. A deputy took a report of domestic assault by strangulation in the 13600 mile of Coyote Road NW.

    Sexual Assault

    9:09 a.m. A deputy took a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    DWI

    2:03 a.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of 23rd St. NE for DWI.

    Sexual Assault

    8:52 p.m. An officer responded to a possible sexual assault in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

    Child Endangerment

    1 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of 28th St. NW and Irvine Ave. NW for child endangerment.

    Warrants

    6:43 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of 26th St. NW for a federal warrant.

