Moorhead man sentenced for Bemidji robbery

Judge Paul Benshoof sentenced Ricky Lidel, 62, to 98 months, or eight years and two months, in prison. Lidel will be eligible for supervised release for a third of the sentence. He also received credit of 161 days for time served.

Benshoof said he didn't think a lesser sentence would be appropriate. Benshoof referred to the fact that the charge was Lidel's 11th felony-level conviction. He also said that even if the gun Lidel used in the robbery wasn't functional, the victim wouldn't have known that.

Lidel was arrested after stealing more than $31,000 worth of devices from a cell phone store in Bemidji on May 12. He entered the store while masked and carrying a 9 mm handgun. He ordered the store manager to fill a duffle bag with electronic devices and then proceeded to take more than $400 from the register as well as the manager's wallet.

He was arrested several days later at a homeless shelter in Moorhead.