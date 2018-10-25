Bemidji man pleads not guilty to arson, gains new charges

The new charges against Brian Simon, 37, were filed while authorities were investigating the original arson complaint. Investigators received a warrant for Simon's electronic files and began searching for evidence related to the Aug. 26 fire in Turtle River Township. That's when they came across the illicit material.

In total, Simon has been charged with six counts of possessing child pornography. The new charges were filed just two days after Simon appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson.

According to a complaint for the new charges, Simon's drive contained more than 50 images involving at least six different victims. The images contain children as young as two years old. In one of the images, an explicit image had Simon's face cropped onto the male in the photo and the face of a young child cropped onto the female, the complaint said.

Simon was arrested mid-September following a mobile home fire Aug. 26, in the 400 block of Island View Drive Northwest. Following the fire, authorities acquired surveillance footage that showed a man matching Simon's description riding a four-wheeler to and then away from the home around the same time the fire began.

When arrested, Simon claimed he was trying to remove a bee nest with gasoline and a lighter when the home set on fire.

Investigators acquired a warrant for Simon's text messages. They contained a conversation between Simon and the woman who was in the process of purchasing the building, during which

Simon asked the woman what she planned to do with the home. She replied, asking him to "take care of that" and said she would pay him to do so.

To date, no charges have been filed against the woman.

Additional text messages outlined in the complaint indicate Simon contacted an unidentified phone number, asking the person to move a new trailer onto the location of the home that burned.