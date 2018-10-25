During a hearing Monday, Judge Paul Benshoof said he was imposing a higher-level sentence on Jordan Thompson, 25, because of the severity of the circumstances.

"This was an egregious crime," Benshoof said, explaining how the victim was both hogtied and pistol whipped.

Thompson was sentenced to 105 months, or eight years and nine months. Thompson will be eligible for supervised release for one-third of the sentence, or just shy of three years. He also will receive credit for 217 days time served.

The sentencing went above the recommendation of the prosecution, a recommendation also agreed upon by the defense.

When Benshoof announced he was imposing a higher sentence than what was recommended, Thompson became agitated and began whispering with his attorney. It prompted a stern rebuke from Benshoof to pay attention to the proceedings.

As Thompson was leaving the courtroom, his attorney Paul Thompson, informed the judge that the defendant asked to take back the guilty plea he'd entered on an earlier date. Benshoof denied the request.

The sentencing corresponds to a robbery from March 14, when Jordan Thompson, along with two other men and a woman, robbed a Pinewood home around 1 a.m. The status of the other individuals involved in the home invasion is currently unknown.

According to the complaint, the home's resident opened the door after hearing a knocking. The four intruders demanded both methamphetamine and heroin once they stepped inside the home. When the victim didn't give them any drugs, the four intruders tied him and then proceeded to steal TVs, jewelry, firearms and a truck, among several other items.

Authorities located the victim's truck several days later, and the driver said he'd received the truck from Thompson, who was arrested several days after the burglary occurred.