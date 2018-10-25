Crime report for Oct. 24

DWI

12:49 a.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Washington Ave. S for DWI.

Warrant

1:49 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW on a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Juveniles

5:36 p.m. Multiple juveniles were placed on a 72-hour protective hold.

Warrant

6:43 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of 26th St. NW for a warrant.

9:45 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested in the 2600 block of Delton Ave. NW for a warrant.