    Crime report for Oct. 24

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:13 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Fire

    10:01 a.m. A deputy responded to a house fire in Tenstrike.

    DWI

    12:49 a.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Washington Ave. S for DWI.

    Warrant

    1:49 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW on a warrant.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Juveniles

    5:36 p.m. Multiple juveniles were placed on a 72-hour protective hold.

    Warrant

    6:43 a.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of 26th St. NW for a warrant.

    9:45 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested in the 2600 block of Delton Ave. NW for a warrant.

