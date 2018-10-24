Crime report for Oct. 23

Sexual Assault

11:02 a.m. A deputy took a report of sexual assault in Kelliher.

Warrant

1:08 a.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested on U.S. Highway 2 for a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Violation

10:38 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW for a probation violation.

Warrants

9:05 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for drug possession and multiple warrants.

5:05 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of 26th St. NW for an out-of-county warrant.