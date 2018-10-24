Search
    Crime report for Oct. 23

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:58 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Pursuit

    10:47 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Fifth St. NW and Minnesota Ave. NW for several charges, including fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

    Sexual Assault

    11:02 a.m. A deputy took a report of sexual assault in Kelliher.

    Warrant

    1:08 a.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested on U.S. Highway 2 for a warrant.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Violation

    10:38 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW for a probation violation.

    Warrants

    9:05 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for drug possession and multiple warrants.

    5:05 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of 26th St. NW for an out-of-county warrant.

