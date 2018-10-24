Duluth high school assault reviewed for possible charges

The video has been shared widely on social media. It shows a male student repeatedly punching another student in the head and kicking him violently.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said Wednesday, Oct. 24, that the Duluth Police Department has submitted reports that are now under review for potential charging. Because the suspect is a juvenile, that information is not public. If charges are warranted, Rubin said, a juvenile petition will be prepared. Whether that becomes public information depends on the level of charging. Felony-level assault cases are public under Minnesota law if the juvenile was at least 16 at the time of the alleged offense.

The Duluth School District said Tuesday it was working with police and taking “appropriate actions.”

East Principal Danette Seboe shared a message with parents that said situations such as the assault result in a suspension of at least five days while the district investigates separately from police. If the district moves to expel a student, the process typically includes a hearing for the student, and a special meeting called by the school board that could end in an expulsion decision.