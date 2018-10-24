Gretchen Gutierrez Montenegro, 37, Champlin, Minn., allegedly stole over $7,500 in property from the man after the two met on the online dating site Zoosk. The stolen property included several guns, and other property and personal documents valued between $2,500 and $5,000.

A criminal complaint details how the two planned to meet on June 27 at Applebees for drinks and appetizers, but wound up meeting at the man’s apartment where they had sex. The next day, Montenegro allegedly stole his property before leaving.

Montenegro could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines for each of the five firearm theft charges, and up to three years and six months in prison and $10,000 in fines for the one count of movable property theft.

According to the complaint:

On June 29, the complainant met with a St. Croix County officer at his house and described how he was allegedly drugged after having sex with the woman and that she had stolen property from him.

The man explained to police that a woman with the username “AdrianaLiveNoRegrets,” named Adriana, reached out to him on Zoosk. The two messaged each other about five times before deciding to meet at Applebees in Hudson, but Adriana was running late so the two met on June 28 at his home.

That day, the man alleged that Adriana, who would later be identified as Montenegro, gave him drugged lemon water after the two had sex, and later stole guns and several documents like his passport and social security card.

However, after interviews with Montenegro and follow-up interviews with the man, officers found that the two actually met on June 27, the alleged drugged water was drank before sex and that the man had lied to officers because he was ashamed, according to the complaint.

Officers found Montenegro in the Hennepin County Jail, after she was arrested for an outstanding warrant. A list of her belongings included several of the man’s guns and his driver’s license, social security card and others including blank checks.

In a July 12 interview with police, Montenegro claimed that the two had met on June 27, and that the man had told her he was married and worried what his wife would think. Trying to get her to not tell, Montenegro said that the man gave her his belongings.

Montenegro also claimed to have messages from him that would assist in the investigation, but never sent them to officers and did not attend several meetings with investigators. In searching for Montenegro, officers found that she was on probation in Hennepin County, had five open cases in Minnesota which include various degrees of domestic assault, disturbing the peace, trespassing, violating an order for protection and fifth degree drugs.

On July 12, he told an investigator that the meeting happened on June 28, not the day prior. He said that Montenegro confronted him about his wife, who he was divorcing, and claimed to be an attorney. She said she was in contact with his former partner, and the man asked her to leave.

But the next day the complainant came clean. He emailed the investigator and admitted that he lied to the officer about the day they met. In the email, he detailed that it was because he was embarrassed that someone “could fool me like that and I feel violated.”

In his email to the investigator, the man said that the night the meeting happened was the only thing he had lied about.

Montenegro’s initial court appearance in St. Croix Circuit Court is Jan. 3, 2019.