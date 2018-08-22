Red Lake man sentenced for Elpine Village shooting

David James Cook, Jr. pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm in connection with the May 4 attack. Cook was initially charged, along with Luiz Javier Solis Delarosa, 23, of Walker, with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

An amended complaint charging Cook with the lesser offense was made public Aug. 16, two days after Cook's sentencing.

Cook, along with Delarosa, are accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the legs. According to the amended criminal complaint against Cook, the victim arrived home at the mobile home park on the afternoon of May 4 and found the two men there.

The victim believed that the Cook and Delarosa were the same men who had "jumped" him earlier in the week, the complaint said. When the victim went to confront the pair, one of the men—wearing a white shirt—shot him several times.

Witnesses told police that the victim got into a minivan, which began to drive away from the scene. One witness said that they saw the man in the white shirt pass the gun to another man wearing a black shirt, who fired several shots at the minivan as it drove away.

Both men then ran away, the complaint said.

Beltrami County deputies arrived at the mobile home park and started to search for the two men, who were eventually spotted running along a barbed wire fence at the east end of Dove Court. After a deputy ordered them to stop, both men were arrested.

The man identified as Cook was wearing a white shirt, the complaint said; the man identified as Delarosa was not wearing a shirt. A black shirt was found nearby. A .22 caliber revolver with eight spent cases was recovered by a K-9 unit.

Delarosa pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers another. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4.