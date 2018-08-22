The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies were near a soybean field Wednesday afternoon along U.S. Highway 59 and Polk County Road 204 near Winger, where they believe Tony Mitchell Krueger, 20, of Bagley, Minn., may be hiding. Krueger escaped custody in Crookston from officers with the Northwest Regional Correctional Center as they were transporting him, according to a news release.

At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, the inmate overpowered a correctional officer and stole a jail transport vehicle, according to the news release. The Minnesota State Patrol later located the vehicle near Erskine, a Polk County town about 30 miles east of Crookston, and a high-speed chase ensued, law enforcement said.

The trooper used a pursuit intervention maneuver to end the pursuit, but Krueger fled on foot, the release said. The inmate was last seen running into a soybean field near Winger, about 40 miles southeast of Crookston, the release said.

It’s unclear if Krueger may be dangerous, though he does have a criminal history that includes domestic assault, unlawful possession of pharmacy drugs and traffic violations. He was being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center on charges of fleeing, obstructing a legal process and failure to appear, the facility said.

He is described as Caucasian, being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. He has shoulder-length reddish-brown hair, a beard and mustache, brown eyes and is of medium build, according to the release.

No further information was released as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Herald left a message with the sheriff’s department seeking comment, but it was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

Krueger was last seen wearing blue jail pants with a white shirt, though he may no longer being wearing that attire.

The sheriff’s department has asked the public to call local law enforcement if they spot Krueger or have any information leading to his arrest. The number for the agency is (218) 281-0431.