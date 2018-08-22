Crime report for Aug. 21
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
DWI
4:49 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 100 block of 3rd Avenue N.
Warrant
9:11 a.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Highway 2 NW and Clearline Road NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Sex Crimes
11:44 a.m. An officer met with an adult female regarding a sexual assault at the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW.
5:47 p.m. Officers received a report of a sexual assault at the 300 block of 19th Street NE.
Warrant
1:28 p.m. A 55-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
5:41 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 1500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
7:50 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Norton Avenue NW.