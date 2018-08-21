Search
    Survivor of attempted murder-suicide charged with woman’s slaying

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 8:57 p.m.

    SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Police say they interrupted an attempted murder-suicide in Shakopee on Aug. 12. They were unable to save the woman, but her attacker survived.

    Enedelia Perez Garcia, 27, of Shakopee died of multiple sharp-force injuries, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.

    Her alleged killer, Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, 35, of Shakopee has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Scott County Jail.

    A witness told police that Garcia and Diaz-Carbajal had been dating for three years, but had broken up about a month ago. She said the two had been arguing when Diaz-Carbajal pulled a knife.

    Shakopee police were called to a home where they found Diaz-Carbajal in an upstairs bedroom lying face-down on top of Garcia. She did not appear to be breathing.

    The criminal complaint states the two were surrounded by blood, and a large knife covered in blood was lying along Diaz-Carbajal’s left side.

    Officers and paramedics administered medical aid to Garcia, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Diaz-Carbajal had suffered self-inflicted injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

