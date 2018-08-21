Stillwater prison ends lockdown following guard’s death

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison was put on lockdown July 18 when corrections officer Joseph Gomm was killed by an inmate in the prison’s industry building; the building houses areas for carpentry, welding and other work assignments for inmates.

The industry program remains under review, Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said Tuesday.

The rest of the prison is now functioning under modified operations. In-unit recreation, religious programming and access to phones and video visiting were restored by Tuesday, as well as work assignments in the kitchen, canteen and laundry, Fitzgerald said.

Educational programming, including GED classes, will resume later this week.

Normal meal preparation, visiting and other privileges such as canteen were restored last week.

An inmate-rights group last week called on the Department of Corrections to end the lockdown, claiming prisoners were being subjected to inhumane conditions.