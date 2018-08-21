Police: Thieves drilling holes in gas tanks in Bemidji
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji police are asking the public to watch out for suspicious activity after the department received multiple reports of gas thefts from vehicles.
According to a news release, thieves have drilled out multiple tanks and drained gasoline from them. The thefts have been reported in “various areas” of town, the release said. Fleet trucks and vans have been targeted.
Fleet vehicle owners should take extra precautions, police said. The public should report any suspicious activity around businesses, vehicles and homes.