Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police: Thieves drilling holes in gas tanks in Bemidji

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:17 p.m.
    Bemidji police are asking residents to be on the lookout after several reports of gas thefts have been made where thieves drill a hole in tanks to drain the gas. (Bemidji Police Department photo)

    BEMIDJI -- Bemidji police are asking the public to watch out for suspicious activity after the department received multiple reports of gas thefts from vehicles.

    According to a news release, thieves have drilled out multiple tanks and drained gasoline from them. The thefts have been reported in “various areas” of town, the release said. Fleet trucks and vans have been targeted.

    Fleet vehicle owners should take extra precautions, police said. The public should report any suspicious activity around businesses, vehicles and homes.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsGasolineTheftbemidji police department
    Advertisement
    randomness