After police obtained a search warrant for the property, the three men were taken into custody.

Terry Wallace, 41, Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Matthew Brubaker, 32, are facing 1,460 combined charges for allegedly having sex with with multiple animals on their farmstead. The three men are also facing charges of cruelty to animals, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

The animals the three men allegedly had sex with included dogs, horses a cow and a goat, according to a KDKA-TV report. The teenager who tipped off police to the three men told police that they used a specially designed V-shaped pen to facilitate the sexual contact.

While searching the farmstead, police also found a large amount of homemade videos, recording equipment and cameras.

State Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals. The investigation is ongoing.

The teenager was taken into protective custody following the three men's arrests.