Former adult foster home employee sentenced for assault

Shea received two sentences Monday, one for each count of assault. The sentences must be served consecutively, meaning that he must serve them one after the other.

According to a criminal complaint, Shea worked for a REM home in Bemidji when he assaulted the developmentally disabled, nonverbal, wheelchair-bound victim. Employees reported the assault to police Feb. 26.

Shea allegedly told investigators that he had hit the victim three times in the face, then leaned over and placed his forearm across the victim's chest and used his body weight to hold the victim down. Shea weighs more than 350 pounds, the complaint said.

The victim was taken to a walk-in clinic, where investigators saw multiple dark bruises and scratches. At a later hospital trip, documents say, doctors found that the victim sustained a fractured rib.

REM North Star's regional director Bethany McKeon told the Pioneer via email in March that Shea no longer works for the organization.

Judge Annie Claesson-Huseby sentenced Shea to two, 365-day jail sentences. Two hundred seventy-five days of each sentence were stayed, meaning that he will not have to spend those days in jail if he complies with the terms of his probation.

Ninety days of each sentence were not stayed, meaning Shea must spend a total of six months in jail. He is set to report to the jail Aug. 31.