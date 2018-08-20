The clothing rack at the Marshalls store on Nicollet Mall was set on fire on July 15. The fire caused about $500,000 in damage, not including lost business as the outlet was closed for almost four weeks.

An employee discovered the fire and put it out and no one was injured. According to the charges, video surveillance showed Jones taking a long grill lighter from her pocket to ignite the blaze, said a report on KSTP-TV in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police learned that Jones told a woman after the incident that she was heading to a women’s shelter in Fargo.

Jones appeared in municipal court in Fargo last Thursday, Aug. 16, where she entered a not guilty plea to a shoplifting charge in Fargo.