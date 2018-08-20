Search
    After report of woman trying to run over people, three shot outside St. Paul liquor store

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 9:39 a.m.

    ST. PAUL -- Three people were shot in St. Paul late Saturday, police said.

    Officers found the victims near Willard’s Liquor at 738 Thomas Ave. on Aug. 18 after responding to reports of a woman trying to run people over with her vehicle, according to a press release.

    Police also found spent shotgun shells at the scene.

    The victims in the 11:10 p.m. incident were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    Further details, including specifics on the victims, were not immediately available.

