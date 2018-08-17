Murder in small Southwest Minnesota town unsolved 3 years later
BREWSTER, Minn. — Sunday, Aug. 19, marks the third anniversary of the homicide of a southwest Minnesota woman in her own home.
Charges have never been filed in the Jan Pigman-Kruse murder case in Brewster, a small town just north of Worthington. Pigman-Kruse was 40 when she died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest.
On Thursday, Nobles County Attorney Kathleen Kusz said there is no additional news to release since last year’s anniversary, and declined to comment further at this time.