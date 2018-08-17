Jerry Andrew Redden, 27, of Thief River Falls could face up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

In 2010, he was convicted in Beltrami County for an attempted premeditated murder four years earlier. Redden was a minor at the time of the 2006 crime but sentenced as an adult. Details are not available because he was under 18.

A police report said he was arrested Tuesday after he assaulted a man who later needed stitches.

Court documents state Redden hit a man in the head with a souvenir-style baseball bat, which broke, and then continued the assault with a cooler.

The document said it’s unclear why the men were fighting. Police said there was a large pool of blood and the victim drove himself to the hospital for stitches.

Redden, on parole from prison since 2016, also has a conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in 2009.