Minnesota man, on parole for attempted murder, arrested on assault allegation
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A man who spent time in prison for attempted murder was arrested here Tuesday, Aug. 14, on accusations he beat a man with a souvenir baseball bat and cooler.
Jerry Andrew Redden, 27, of Thief River Falls could face up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.
In 2010, he was convicted in Beltrami County for an attempted premeditated murder four years earlier. Redden was a minor at the time of the 2006 crime but sentenced as an adult. Details are not available because he was under 18.
A police report said he was arrested Tuesday after he assaulted a man who later needed stitches.
Court documents state Redden hit a man in the head with a souvenir-style baseball bat, which broke, and then continued the assault with a cooler.
The document said it’s unclear why the men were fighting. Police said there was a large pool of blood and the victim drove himself to the hospital for stitches.
Redden, on parole from prison since 2016, also has a conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in 2009.