Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota man, on parole for attempted murder, arrested on assault allegation

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:51 p.m.
    Jerry Andrew Redden

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A man who spent time in prison for attempted murder was arrested here Tuesday, Aug. 14, on accusations he beat a man with a souvenir baseball bat and cooler.

    Jerry Andrew Redden, 27, of Thief River Falls could face up to seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

    In 2010, he was convicted in Beltrami County for an attempted premeditated murder four years earlier. Redden was a minor at the time of the 2006 crime but sentenced as an adult. Details are not available because he was under 18.

    A police report said he was arrested Tuesday after he assaulted a man who later needed stitches.

    Court documents state Redden hit a man in the head with a souvenir-style baseball bat, which broke, and then continued the assault with a cooler.

    The document said it’s unclear why the men were fighting. Police said there was a large pool of blood and the victim drove himself to the hospital for stitches.

    Redden, on parole from prison since 2016, also has a conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in 2009.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsThief River FallsMinnesotaAttempted murderJerry Andrew Redden
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement