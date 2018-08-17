Crime report for Aug. 16

12:45 a.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for probation violation.

10:22 p.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for probation violation.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday.

Warrant

6:05 a.m. Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man on warrants and drug charges in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

9:07 a.m. A 22-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on a warrant.