Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Aug. 16

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:35 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday.

    Violation of court orders

    12:45 a.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for probation violation.

    10:22 p.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South for probation violation.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday.

    Warrant

    6:05 a.m. Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man on warrants and drug charges in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

    9:07 a.m. A 22-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on a warrant.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsbemidji police departmentbeltrami county sheriff's officeCrimeBeltrami County Jail
    Advertisement