In the charges, HUD alleges that the owners and their real estate agent, Lakes and More Realty, doing business as Bemidji Property Management, refused to rent a 7,000 square-foot, six-bedroom house in 2016 to a family of four adults and seven children because of their race -- Native American -- and national origin -- Hispanic -- and because the family has minor children, according to a release from HUD.

Federal officials also say that the owners and the real-estate agent discouraged the family from renting the home by offering less favorable rental terms, including increasing the rent by $1,000, a release said. After being denied the home, the family had to split up and live in separate residences, the release said.

“Denying housing to a family because of their race and national origin and because they have children not only robs them of a place to call home, it violates this nation’s housing laws,” said Anna María Farías, HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, in Friday’s release. “Today’s action reaffirms HUD’s commitment to taking action to protect the right of families to obtain the housing of their choice, free from discrimination.”

The Fair Housing Act makes it unlawful to discriminate in housing because of the applicants’ race, national origin and familial status (the presence of children under 18).

The complaint was filed with HUD in February of 2017 after the family also had filed a complaint with the Minnesota Association of Realtors, which found that the real estate agent had violated the code of ethics of the National Association of Realtors.

HUD’s charge will be heard by a United States Administrative Law Judge unless any party elects for the case to be heard in federal court, Friday’s press release said. If the administrative law judge finds after a hearing that discrimination has occurred, he may award damages to the family for their losses as a result of the discrimination. The judge also may order injunctive relief and other equitable relief, as well as payment of attorney fees, the release said, and the judge may impose civil penalties.